OLY-PHILLY

By David Chang

    Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Philly
    Philadelphia Police

    Police are searching for a Philadelphia teen boy who went missing earlier this week.

    Kcajjahn Ward, 13, of the 2400 block of 75th Avenue, was last seen on Monday around 5:30 p.m. He is described as a black male with a heavy build standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 155 pounds with his hair braided above the ears. He was last seen wearing a tan, black and red t-shirt, black shorts and a red cast on his right hand.

    If you have any information on Ward’s whereabouts, please call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54.

    Published 12 minutes ago
