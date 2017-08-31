Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Philly

Police are searching for a Philadelphia teen boy who went missing earlier this week.

Kcajjahn Ward, 13, of the 2400 block of 75th Avenue, was last seen on Monday around 5:30 p.m. He is described as a black male with a heavy build standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 155 pounds with his hair braided above the ears. He was last seen wearing a tan, black and red t-shirt, black shorts and a red cast on his right hand.

If you have any information on Ward’s whereabouts, please call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54.