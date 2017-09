Police are searching for a missing Philadelphia boy.

Semaj Leake, 8, was last seen on the 400 block of Nedro Avenue Tuesday at 12:40 p.m.

Semaj is 4-feet tall and weighs 70 pounds with a medium-brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue polo, blue khaki-style pants and black Nike Air Force One sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3353/54 or dial 911.