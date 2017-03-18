Police Search for Missing Elderly Pennsylvania Man

Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing Friday afternoon.

Dallas Albert Angstadt, 84, left his home on the 100 block of Smoketown Road in Rockland Township, Berks County Friday at 12:45 p.m. to run errands in Kutztown, according to his wife. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Angstadt is described as a white male with short grey hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a green sweatshirt, dark grey pants and black rubber boots.

He is driving a 2002 silver four door Honda Civic with the Pennsylvania registration DCN-3041.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call State Police at Reading at 610-378-4011.