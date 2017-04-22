Police are searching for a Yeadon man who has been missing for about a week and a half.

John Lenker, 67, was last seen at a gas station in Philadelphia back on April 12. Officials say he may be displaying early signs of dementia and may not know who he is. They also say he may have been transferred to Temple University Hospital since his disappearance though workers at the hospital don’t have any records showing anyone with that name checking in.

Lenker takes medication for high blood pressure as well as cholesterol and his health may be at risk without it.

Lenker is a white male standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 175 and 195 pounds with a mustache and short beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid dress shirt and dress pants with sneakers.

If you have any information on Lenker’s whereabouts, please call the Yeadon Police Department at 610-623-1500.