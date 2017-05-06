Police Search for Missing NJ Man | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Police Search for Missing NJ Man

Dominic Settembrine, 59, was last seen leaving his home on New Freedom Road in Clementon, New Jersey on Wednesday, May 3.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Clementon Police

    Police are searching for a man who went missing in Camden County, New Jersey.

    Dominic Settembrine, 59, was last seen leaving his home on New Freedom Road in Clementon, New Jersey on Wednesday, May 3. Police say Settembrine does not drive and rarely leaves his apartment complex. They also say he suffers from schizophrenia.

    Settembrine is described as a bald, white male standing 6-feet tall and weighing 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dirty brown winter coat and gray/blue basketball shorts. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Clementon Police at (856) 783-4900.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices