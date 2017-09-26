Family Searches for Missing Browns Mills Man

Family members are searching for a missing Burlington County man.

Cody MacPherson, 20, of Browns Mills, New Jersey, went missing over the weekend. MacPherson’s sister-in-law told NBC10 he was last seen in Browns Mills around 4 a.m. Sunday.

MacPherson is described as a white male with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, green Nike shoes and a hat. He also wears glasses and has a tattoo on his hand that has been partially scratched off as well as a tattoo on his chest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Pemberton Township Police at 609-723-8300.