A 9-year-old girl who went missing in Maple Shade, New Jersey Monday was found safe.



Police say Jaemarie Serenity Rivera left the Fox Meadow Apartment complex on 100 Fox Meadow Drive in Maple Shade, New Jersey around 3:40 p.m. Monday. She was walking a dachshund-Chihuahua mix at the time and was reported missing.

Police say she was later found safe.