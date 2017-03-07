5-year-old Naair Thomas went missing from Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Monday. He was last seen around 10 a.m. with his step-grandfather Stewart Gertman. Investigators have been unable to get in touch with Gertman and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Philadelphia Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a 5-year-old boy who went missing Monday with his step-grandfather.

Naair Thomas, 5, and step-grandfather Stewart Gertman, 60, failed to return to their residence on Frankford Avenue near E Venago Street in Kensington Monday, police said.

Gertman routinely cares for Naair and they were last seen together at their home around 10 a.m. Monday before being reported missing at 10 p.m.

Photo credit: Photos released by Philadelphia Police

Investigators attempted to call Gertman’s cellphone but had no luck, police said.

Naair stands around 3-feet tall and weighs 47 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue sneakers and a black fur-lined jacket. He wears his hair short.

Police urged anyone with information to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243/3244 or call 911.