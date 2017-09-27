Boy, 7, Missing After Leaving Philly School - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
Missing Persons

Missing Persons

The nation's silent mass disaster

Boy, 7, Missing After Leaving Philly School

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boy, 7, Missing After Leaving Philly School
    Photo released by Philadelphia Police

    Have you seen Semaj?

    Philadelphia Police hope someone knows the whereabouts of 7-year-old Semaj Quamere Leake.

    Semaj was last seen Tuesday at Lowell Elementary School on West Nedro Street in the Olney neighborhood wearing a light blue polo shirt, blue khakis and black Air Force One Nike sneakers, Philadelphia Police said.

    The 7-year-old stands 4-feet tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair, police said.

    Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices