Have you seen Semaj?



Philadelphia Police hope someone knows the whereabouts of 7-year-old Semaj Quamere Leake.

Semaj was last seen Tuesday at Lowell Elementary School on West Nedro Street in the Olney neighborhood wearing a light blue polo shirt, blue khakis and black Air Force One Nike sneakers, Philadelphia Police said.

The 7-year-old stands 4-feet tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair, police said.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.