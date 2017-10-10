Missing Mount Laurel Boy Found Safe

A missing Mount Laurel, New Jersey boy was found safe.



Joseph Warner, 13, went missing on Kettlebrook Drive near Eddlewood Place in the Lakes Development of Mount Laurel, New Jersey around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Warner has autism, is non-verbal and often runs away from strangers, according to investigators.



Police, K-9 officers and a New Jersey State Police helicopter searched for the boy in the areas near the Lakes Development, Hartford Road and Hainesport Road in Mount Laurel. They later announced the boy was found safe shortly before 6 p.m.