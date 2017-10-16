A 57-year-old man was crossing the street near Bartram High School late Sunday when a gray minivan came speeding down the road and hit him. The driver in the gray van did not stop and the victim died on the scene. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has more details on who the police are looking for.

The driver of a minivan made no attempt to stop after striking and killing a man crossing a Philadelphia street overnight.

The speeding gray van struck the 57-year-old victim crossing S 67th Street near Paschall Avenue in the Elmwood section of the city — near Bartram High School — around 10 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Police said.

The impact cracked the driver’s windshield and left the man dead in the street but it didn’t stop the driver, investigators said.

Police didn’t immediately have a more detailed description of the striking minivan or the hit-and-run driver.