Driver Crashes Into School Bus, Tries to Flee: Police

A driver crashed into a school bus filled with several children at a Elizabeth, New Jersey intersection, then tried to flee the scene, dropping drugs along the way, authorities say.

Police say officers tried to stop a sedan when the driver fled and sped through the intersection of Madison and Fairmount avenues, crashing into a minivan and then a school bus.

The driver of the sedan tried to run from the scene and dropped drugs as he fled, police. He forced his way into a nearby home during the chase, but officers caught up with him and found a more substantial amount of drugs on him.

The eight Elizabeth public school students on board the bus and the minivan driver were taken to Trinitas Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested on drug charges, along with resisting arrest, burglary and aggravated assault charges.