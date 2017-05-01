Arrests Made in Caught on Cam Beating of Woman in Millville

Four people were arrested and charged in connection to a caught on cam beating in Millville, New Jersey.

Police have charged several people in connection to a brutal beating that was captured on cellphone video that later went viral.

On April 26 around 7 p.m. police were called to 4th Street and Garrison Avenue in Millville, New Jersey for a report of a large group fighting. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old woman who had been attacked. The woman’s right eye was completely swollen shut.

The victim told police she was struck by an unknown object which knocked her to the ground and was then punched, kicked and dragged by several men and women. Along with the swelling on her eye, the woman also suffered abrasions to her knees and arms. She was taken to the Inspira Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

Part of the attack and the aftermath were captured on cellphone video and later posted on Facebook where it went viral. Police used the video as part of their investigation and arrested several people in connection to the incident.

Lashante McCrae, 34, Mlv Frain, 21, Keyonna Frain, 21, and Chicana Brown, 37, were all taken into custody. McCrae, Mlv Frain and Keyonna Frain are all charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. McCrae and Brown were also both cited for maintaining a nuisance. Investigators say Brown and McCrae were involved in several other reported fights in the same area that occurred on April 26 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

Investigators also say they are searching for two more people allegedly involved in the fight and additional charges are pending.

“Going to be extra patrols in that area and we encourage people who live in that area to call us when they see something suspicious,” Millville Police Chief Jody Farabella said. “We count on the community to tell us what’s going on. They’re our eyes and ears.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call Millville Police at 856-825-7010 and ask for Officer Hall.

