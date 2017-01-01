A military veteran who was walking home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day was struck and killed by a drunk driver who then fled the scene in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia, police said.

The 71-year-old man was crossing the street on Marvine Street and Chew Avenue at 1:41 a.m. when he was struck by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis that police say was traveling at a high speed. The impact was so severe that the victim was either thrown or dragged blocks down from where he was hit.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old man, tried to flee the scene but struck a fence on the 900 block of Chew Avenue. He was then arrested by responding police officers and charged with DUI and other related offenses.

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital after suffering a broken leg and other injuries. He was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Police told NBC10 the victim was a military veteran though they have not yet revealed his identity.