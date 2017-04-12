Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor plans to address an inspector general inquiry at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s event comes on the heels of an investigation into the Philadelphia Democrat’s treatment of staff and security at him and his wife’s Harrisburg home, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"Stack will make himself available to the media to address question arising from a letter he received from the Office of Inspector General advising him that a review is underway regarding work place issues related to services provided to the Lieutenant Governor," Stack’s office said.

Stack plans to take questions, his office said.

