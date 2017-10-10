Police in Delaware suspect a teenager of exposing himself to multiple woman over a series of months after catching him attempting to expose himself over the weekend.

Middletown police arrested the 15-year-old along the 500 block of South Broad Street on Sunday, police said.

One of the teen's favorite targets was nearby Cadia Healthcare's Broadmeadow nursing home, Middletown Chief Michael Iglio said.

Investigators charged the boy with multiple counts of indecent exposure, peeping, lewdness and trespassing after connecting him to at least five incidents targeting women dating back to May.

A judge arraigned the suspect and released him on $1,300 bond, police said. He is to have no contact with the victims and is subjected to a curfew.

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact Middletown police.