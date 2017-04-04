Investigators could be seen searching the banks of a retention pond not far from U.S. Route 301 in Middletown, Delaware after finding a body in the water Tuesday morning.

Police in Delaware called the dive team and medical examiner after a grisly discovery in a drainage ditch near a shopping center.

Middletown, Delaware officers responded to Middletown-Warwick Road Tuesday morning to find a body in the water, investigators said. The New Castle County Dive Team plucked the body from the water and searched the rest of the pond.

The drainage ditch is not far from U.S. Route 301 and a Walmart on the other side of Merrimac Avenue. As SkyFocre10 hovered over the scene you could see police searching for clues.

Police continued to investigate how the unidentified person wound up in the water. They said there was no indication that any vehicle was involved.