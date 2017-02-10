A mother who was deported as a result of President Trump's border security executive order has reunited with her American-born children in Mexico.

From Mexico's foreign minister to local Mexican diplomats at the consulate in Philadelphia, officials urged their fellow citizens living in the United States to be on alert for a crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The warnings, including a letter from Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, come one day after reports spread of the deportation of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, a longtime undocumented immigrant in Arizona and mother of two U.S.-born children.

Rayos was reportedly "removed" by ICE agents Thursday during an annual check-in with authorities and deported to Mexico.

Videgaray, in his letter, told Mexican citizens that "this is the new reality that is experienced by our community with the most severe application of immigration control measures."

He added that they "keep in touch with local consulates," including the one in Philadelphia, which provide legal advice and guidance during deportation and other immigration issues.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was taken into custody by ICE officials earlier this month and then deported to Mexico.



The Mexican Assistance Information Center (CIAM) in Philadelphia is aiding the region's consulate.

"Mexicans can call us so we can provide them with guidance. It is important that this message reach all Mexicans," CAIM spokesman Carlos Torres-Corona said.

He said that CIAM traditionally offers legal help to Mexicans, but its reach may broaden.

"We have campaigned on social networks so that Mexicans do not sign documents that they do not know, or open the doors of their homes. After the deportation of this lady (García de Rayos), our campaigns are now more aggressive," he said.

Torres-Corona added that "the most important thing that Mexican parents have to do is to register their children as Mexican citizens, even if they were born in the United States. That gives them double citizenship and is much better in case they have to travel to Mexico to do paperwork. For example, they do not have to apply for tourist visas."

Those interested in obtaining advice through the consulate can contact CIAM 24 hours a day at (855) 463-6395.