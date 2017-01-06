1st Snow of 2017 in Montgomery County By Matt DeLucia UP NEXT X1st Snow of 2017 in Montgomery CountyLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/weather/stories/Messy-Slick-Conditions-in-Montgomery-County_Philadelphia-409881335.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=409881335&videoID=gPc6G7Ntkynr&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC10’s Matt DeLucia reports live from Willow Grove where he is surveying the roads in StormForce10.Published 35 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters