How a Messy Home Impacts Your Life By Katy Zachry UP NEXT XHow a Messy Home Impacts Your LifeLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/Messy-Home-Impacts-Life_Philadelphia-422752694.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=422752694&videoID=_NIFql3bXTve&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC10's Katy Zachry reports on how organizing your house can cut anxiety.Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters