Message Wanted From President-Elect Trump | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort and inauguration

Message Wanted From President-Elect Trump

By Pamela Osborne

NBC10’s Pamela Osborne speaks with a Delaware family who is hoping that Trump shares a specific message.

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices