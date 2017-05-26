Memorial Day Weekend, Remembering Our Fallen Military

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in which we remember those who died while serving in the Armed Forces of the United States.



While beach trips, cookouts and Mondays off are what many look forward to this holiday weekend, it is important to remember what this day means.



In fact, Congress passed a law in December of 2000 requiring Americans to take a moment at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to honor the fallen troops. We’ve put together a gallery of our area’s troops who have died in the past five years.



To all in the military, thank you for your service.