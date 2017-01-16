Drinkers in Pennsylvania will be able to buy booze on Martin Luther King Day for the first time Monday.

This is the first year Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open for the MLK holiday. A new state law – Act 39 of 2016 – allows the stores to be open MLK Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.

The new rule impacts stores that are normally open on Mondays, if your store is usually closed Monday, it will remain closed for MLK Day. Top Celeb Pics: Kat Graham, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel