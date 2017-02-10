Philadelphia Police blocked off a busy Center City street Friday afternoon as chunks of ice fell from buildings.

Police vehicles could be seen blocking off Market Street to drivers and pedestrians between 12th and 13th streets around 2 p.m.

No word yet if the ice, formed during a couple frigid days, injured anyone.

Two large hotels -- Philadelphia Marriott Downtown and Loews Philadelphia -- sit on the block.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see ice falling from the high-rises onto the street below.

Expect traffic troubles in the area as Philadelphia Police didn't know how long the closure could last.