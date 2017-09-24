Mark Zuckerberg posted this photo of himself ordering cheesesteaks at Pat's Steaks on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and CEO, issued an official 'like' for Philadelphia's original cheesesteak joint: Pat's Steaks.

The 33-year-old tech titan visited the South Philly steak shop at 9th and Passyunk late Sunday to order half a dozen cheesesteak "Whiz wit," night manager Mikey Boninfante told NBC10.

Zuckerberg posted a photo of the cheesesteak stop to his Facebook page shortly after saying he "Traveled all the way to Philadelphia for the best cheesesteak in the land."

Zuckerberg was scheduled to appear in a Delaware court Tuesday to testify regarding a stock transaction that would free cash for philanthropic efforts.

Boninfante said Zuckerberg and his crew sat at one of the shop's outdoor tables to chow down.

"He said [the cheesesteak] was the best in town and that it was out of this world," Boninfante said.



And cue the "he should've tried this cheesesteak" debate in 3...2...1.

