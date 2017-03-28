New Jersey's Weedbukx Cafe is set to open on April 20.

New Jersey's controversial marijuana-themed restaurant is set to reopen its doors on April 20 under a new name: Weedbukx Cafe.

The restaurant won't actually serve any marijuana products, though it is the central theme of the restaurant.

Weedbukx Cafe's unique design will mimic a medical marijuana grow room with curtains, tablecloths and chairs inspired by the plant, according to a press release.

It will also feature a marijuana-themed menu with dishes like "Snoop's Dream," a fish and grits dish and the "Pothead Sandwich," which is fried fish with a shrimp crab relish and sriracha sauce.

The restaurant formerly known as Weedman’s Joint opened in Trenton in 2015 by Ed Forchion, also known as NJ Weedman. It was raided in April 2016 after claims Forchion was selling marijuana there.

Co-owner Debi Madaio, a registered nurse and the mother of a special needs child, has now announced plans to reopen the eatery under new management.

Madaio seeks to turn over a new leaf with Weedbukx, stating "we are hoping to provide an upscale environment where people can celebrate the wonders of marijuana in a fun environment without partaking in the actual use of it."

Medicinal marijuana use was legalized in New Jersey in 2009. However, recreational use is still illegal.