The line outside the Baldi Funeral Home in South Philadelphia stretched around the block Thursday night as family, friends and members of the community came to pay their respects to Marie Buck. The 81-year-old was murdered inside her corner store on Christmas Eve. The alleged gunman was settling a score involving the woman's grandson, police said. (Published Friday, Dec. 30, 2016)

A man accused of gunning down a beloved corner store owner inside her South Philadelphia store on Christmas Eve over a feud with the elderly woman's grandson is due in court Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing in Maurice Green’s murder case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Suspected shooter Maurice Green, who believed Marie Buck's grandson stole a valuable chain from him, allegedly sprayed bullets into Marie's Grocery at S. 6th and Titan streets just before 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, police officials said.

Buck was struck 11 times by gunfire, stamping out the woman's life in the mainstay she's owned for four decades.

Homicide Capt. James Clark said the suspect, who has 17 prior brushes with the law for mostly drug crimes, didn't even fully step into the store that day. Dressed in all black, he opened the door, saw the grandmother and began shooting, Clark said.

Maurice Green, 31, was charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 81-year-old grocery store owner Marie Buck. The woman was gunned down inside her South Philadelphia corner shop on Dec. 24, 2016.

"There is videotape of him parking the vehicle, walking down towards the store minutes before the murder, right after the murder, fleeing the scene, getting back into that vehicle and leaving," Clark said.

Investigators believe Buck was not Green's original target. Clark said the suspect went to the store that day to shoot her grandson, who was due to work that day but didn't show up.

Green allegedly told investigators the grandson, who wasn't named by police, owed him money from an expensive jewelry chain, Clark said. Green estimated the chain's value to be between $5,000 and $10,000.

Buck's daughter, Maria Buck, called her mother an angel. Many people in the neighborhood called her "Aunt Marie."

The family hasn't opened the store since the killing. Some family members plan to show up at Wednesday's court hearing.