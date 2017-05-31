Police arrested 13 people during Memorial Day Weekend in Margate, New Jersey. Investigators say the suspects were involved in several fights on the beach. NBC10 obtained video of one of the fights.

Several teens and adults were arrested over Memorial Day Weekend in Margate, New Jersey after fights broke out on the beach.

Margate City Police say they arrested six adults and seven juveniles over the weekend on charges ranging from disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, drug offenses and DWI.

A large crowd of teens gathered on the beach on Decatur Avenue near the Lucy the Elephant statue around 2 p.m. Saturday and several fights began to erupt, according to investigators. Every working Margate officer responded to the brawls but were vastly outnumbered, officials said. The officers called for assistance from Ventnor Police and Longsport Police. Several arrests were made and two Margate officers suffered minor injuries.

“The way they were reacting to the police just trying to do their job and really just trying to keep them safe,” Margate Beach Patrol Lt. Chuck LaBarre said. “And then the residual effect of leaving the beach just totally trashed.”

Police say large crowds also gathered on the streets at night in Margate over the weekend, mainly around the Wawa store on Washington Avenue. During that time police made more arrests, mostly for drug offenses, disorderly conduct and curfew violations, according to investigators.



Margate Police say 13 people in all were arrested over the holiday weekend. All 13 people were released on their own recognizance pending a future court date.

