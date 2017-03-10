NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Erika Martin is following the snow conditions firsthand from outside the NBC10 Studio in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Snow fell across the region Friday, dropping inches of snow on many neighborhoods. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County

Birdsboro - 2.5 inches

Huffs Church - 5.2 inches

Reading - 0.7 inches

Bucks County

Doylestown - 0.5 inches

Sellersville - 3 inches

West Rockhill Township - 4 inches

Chester County

East Nantmeal - 3.8 inches

Valley Forge - 1.5 inches

West Caln - township - 3.3 inches

West Chester - 2.8 inches

Delaware County

Chadds Ford - 2 inches

Drexel Hill - 0.5 inches

Wayne - 4 inches

Lehigh County

Allentown - 5.4 inches

Coplay - 5 inches

Emmaus - 4 inches

Lehigh Valley Airport - 0.7 inches

New Tripoli - 3.5 inches

Schnecksville - 1.5 inches

Montgomery County

Ambler - 1.8 inches

Collegeville - 3.5 inches

Gilbertsville - 4.1 inches

Graterford - 3.3 inches

King of Prussia - 3.6 inches

Wynnewood - 1 inch

Northampton County

Bushkill Township - 2.1 inches

Forks Township - 4.2 inches

Upper Nazareth - 3 inches

Philadelphia County

TBD

Poconos

Palmerton - 3.5 inches

Saylorsburg - 6 inches

East Stroudsburg - 4 inches

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic County

Hammonton - 1 inch

Burlington County

Mount Laurel - 2.3 inches

Camden County

Gloucester City - 0.2 inches

Mercer County

Ewing - 2 inches

Pennington - 0.6 inches

Ocean County

Jackson Township - 1.5 inches

DELAWARE

TBD