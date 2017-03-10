Snow fell across the region Friday, dropping inches of snow on many neighborhoods. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Birdsboro - 2.5 inches
Huffs Church - 5.2 inches
Reading - 0.7 inches
Bucks County
Doylestown - 0.5 inches
Sellersville - 3 inches
West Rockhill Township - 4 inches
Chester County
East Nantmeal - 3.8 inches
Valley Forge - 1.5 inches
West Caln - township - 3.3 inches
West Chester - 2.8 inches
Delaware County
Chadds Ford - 2 inches
Drexel Hill - 0.5 inches
Wayne - 4 inches
Lehigh County
Allentown - 5.4 inches
Coplay - 5 inches
Emmaus - 4 inches
Lehigh Valley Airport - 0.7 inches
New Tripoli - 3.5 inches
Schnecksville - 1.5 inches
Montgomery County
Ambler - 1.8 inches
Collegeville - 3.5 inches
Gilbertsville - 4.1 inches
Graterford - 3.3 inches
King of Prussia - 3.6 inches
Wynnewood - 1 inch
Northampton County
Bushkill Township - 2.1 inches
Forks Township - 4.2 inches
Upper Nazareth - 3 inches
Philadelphia County
TBD
Poconos
Palmerton - 3.5 inches
Saylorsburg - 6 inches
East Stroudsburg - 4 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Hammonton - 1 inch
Burlington County
Mount Laurel - 2.3 inches
Camden County
Gloucester City - 0.2 inches
Mercer County
Ewing - 2 inches
Pennington - 0.6 inches
Ocean County
Jackson Township - 1.5 inches
DELAWARE
TBD