FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Snow Begins to Move Out
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

Get the latest snow totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.

By NBC10 Staff

    NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Erika Martin is following the snow conditions firsthand from outside the NBC10 Studio in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    Snow fell across the region Friday, dropping inches of snow on many neighborhoods. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service. 

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Berks County

    Birdsboro - 2.5 inches

    Huffs Church - 5.2 inches

    Reading - 0.7 inches

    Bucks County

    Doylestown - 0.5 inches

    Sellersville - 3 inches

    West Rockhill Township - 4 inches

    Chester County

    East Nantmeal - 3.8 inches

    Valley Forge - 1.5 inches

    West Caln - township - 3.3 inches

    West Chester - 2.8 inches

    Delaware County

    Chadds Ford - 2 inches

    Drexel Hill - 0.5 inches

    Wayne - 4 inches

    Lehigh County

    Allentown - 5.4 inches

    Coplay - 5 inches

    Emmaus - 4 inches

    Lehigh Valley Airport - 0.7 inches

    New Tripoli - 3.5 inches

    Schnecksville - 1.5 inches

    Montgomery County

    Ambler - 1.8 inches

    Collegeville - 3.5 inches

    Gilbertsville - 4.1 inches

    Graterford - 3.3 inches

    King of Prussia - 3.6 inches

    Wynnewood - 1 inch

    Northampton County

    Bushkill Township - 2.1 inches

    Forks Township - 4.2 inches

    Upper Nazareth - 3 inches

    Philadelphia County

    TBD

    Poconos

    Palmerton - 3.5 inches

    Saylorsburg - 6 inches

    East Stroudsburg - 4 inches

    NEW JERSEY

    Atlantic County

    Hammonton - 1 inch

    Burlington County

    Mount Laurel - 2.3 inches

    Camden County

    Gloucester City - 0.2 inches

    Mercer County

    Ewing - 2 inches

    Pennington - 0.6 inches

    Ocean County

    Jackson Township - 1.5 inches

    DELAWARE

    TBD

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
