No arrests have been made in the case.

Essex County investigators are working to piece together the puzzle surrounding a triple homicide in Maplewood over the weekend.

Two men and a woman were found dead in a Van Ness Court apartment when firefighters went to the home for a wellness check Sunday morning, authorities have said.

The victims have been identified as Michael Davis, 45, of Maplewood, Roshana Kenilson, 30, of Paterson and Lance Fraser, 44, of Newark. Prosecutors say all three victims had been shot, though a medical examiner is expected to conduct autopsies Monday to confirm how they died.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York there was indications of criminal activity, possibly involving drugs, but the investigation remains fluid.

No suspects have been identified in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County prosecutor's tip line at (877) 847-7432.