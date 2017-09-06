Police in New Jersey are investigating a stabbing that left a mother and her 6-year-old son dead in Maple Shade. NBC10's Cydney Long has the details.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the FBI, Maple Shade Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office for information leading to an arrest in the murders of a mother and her son inside their apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey earlier this year.

Officials made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday around 4 p.m.

On March 23 around 9 p.m., Sasikala Narra, 38, and her 6-year-old son Anish, were found dead at the Fox Meadow apartment complex on the 100 block of Fox Meadow Drive. Police say a man identified as Narra's husband and Anish's father found them in a pool of blood on a bed and dialed 911. The county medical examiner determined that they both died from multiple stab wounds and their deaths were ruled as homicides.

Investigators say nothing was stolen from the apartment and there was no forced entry. No arrests have been made and a motive has not been determined. Officials announced Wednesday that they have several leads they are pursuing however. They also say that contrary to some media reports after the murders, there is no indication that the crime is connected to the fact that the victims are of Indian descent.



Police say Narra's husband has remained cooperative throughout the investigation and has been interviewed. He is currently staying with a friend and no longer lives at the Maple Shade apartment.

More than 30 investigators canvassed the Fox Meadow apartment complex following Wednesday's presser and handed out flyers in English, Spanish, Hindi and Telegu asking the public to help with the ongoing investigation.



If you have any information on the murders, please call 609-265-7113 or send an email to reward@co.burlington.nj.us.

