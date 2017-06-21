SkyForce10 captured Maple Shade police responding to a shooting behind the Iron Hill Brewery along Kings Highway Wednesday morning.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Police Search for Shooter Behind Eatery

UP NEXT

Maple Shade police searched for a gunman after a shooting behind a popular restaurant and brewery Wednesday morning.

Police rushed to the parking lot behind Iron Hill Brewery along Kings Highway around 8:30 a.m., Burlington County dispatchers said.

SkyForce10 showed numerous police vehicles with open trunks in the parking lot as officers trekked the area.

Maple Shade police called the search for shooter an active investigation as of 9 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.