Robbers stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Manayunk consignment shop after one of the suspects, who was armed, tied up an employee and customer who were inside.

Police say a man armed with a silver handgun entered Remix on Main on the 4300 block of Main Street around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and announced a robbery. A 32-year-old female employee and a 65-year-old male customer were inside the store at the time. The suspect tied up both of the victims with zip ties and forced them inside the store’s dressing room.

The armed man then turned off the lights in the store and two more suspects entered, police said. The robbers then stole fur coats, jackets, pocketbooks and boots as well as $200 from the register and the female employee’s purse. In all, the suspects made off with $10,000 in merchandise. They fled the scene in a silver car that was last seen traveling north on Main Street.

Neither the clerk nor customer were injured during the incident. Police also say the entire robbery was captured on store surveillance video though the quality is low. Investigators are also looking at exterior surveillance from both Remix and other businesses in the surrounding area.

Police say the robbery was unusual because it happened in a crowded shopping area during rush hour. Several stores, restaurants and bars are located near where the robbery took place.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects but say they were in their late 20s to early 30s. They were also wearing gloves and the armed suspect had on dark glasses and dark clothing, according to investigators.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Philadelphia Police.