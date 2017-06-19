Philadelphia police say a man on house arrest was gunned down as he sat on his porch.

Police say the 20-year-old man was slain as he sat on a plastic chair along North Yewdall Street in West Philadelphia about 3 a.m. Monday.

The man, who was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, was clearly targeted and shot several times, according to police.



Investigators didn't immediately release the man's name or say why he was on house arrest.

Police hope surveillance video from nearby homes helps them identify a suspect.