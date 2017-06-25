Man, Woman Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide Identified

NBC10 Reporter Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported live from the scene of a day-long standoff that resulted with two dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities have released the names of a couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after barricading themselves in a home following a traffic stop during which police were fired upon.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 33-year-old Eric Messick of Walnutport and 25-year-old Emily Fatzinger of Greene Township in Pike County were pronounced dead Saturday night in the Upper Saucon Township home. Autopsies are planned Monday.

District Attorney Jim Martin said in a news conference Saturday night that their deaths were the result of an "apparent murder-suicide.'' He said "one suspect shot the other, then killed himself."

Police said the man fired at officers just before noon Saturday after police tried to pull them over on a parole violation. The couple then barricaded themselves in the home.