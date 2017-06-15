Two people found shot to death on a driveway in Roselle Tuesday afternoon was an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Anishalee Cortes of Newark, and the shooter as 49-year-old Dominick Richards of Roselle.

Richards approached Cortes in the driveway of his home on Chestnut Street and shot her before shooting himself, prosecutors said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, officials said.



Newark authorities said Richards was arrested, then released from jail in April for assaulting Cortes at gunpoint. Detectives seized a Glock handgun from his residence at the time, officials said.

“Our thoughts are with family of Anishalee Cortes in light of this tragedy. Working with our partners at the Newark Police Department, we did everything legally possible to protect Ms. Cortes, including filing for the detention of her abuser, assisting the victim to obtain a restraining order, and preparing her case for a grand jury hearing," said Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Robert Laurino.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

