Driver Strikes, Kills Man, 81, Walking Dog in NJ

A man died after he was hit by a car while walking his dog in Toms River, police say.

Joseph Bartolotta, 81, had just left his home and was walking near Whittier and Longfellow avenues Saturday evening when he was hit by a BMW, according to police.

He was taken by medevac helicopter to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His Jack Russell Terrier was also injured and was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of the dog wasn’t known.

The BMW’s 19-year-old driver has not been charged and an investigation by Tom Rivers police, the Ocean County Prosecutors Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.

