Man in North Philadelphia Shot in Back, Suspect Unknown: Police - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Hurricane Irma Now a Tropical Storm
OLY-PHILLY

Man in North Philadelphia Shot in Back, Suspect Unknown: Police

Police say the victim was stable and underwent surgery

By Colleen Knudsen

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man in North Philadelphia Shot in Back, Suspect Unknown: Police
    NBC10

    A 34-year-old man was shot in the back early Monday morning in North Philadelphia, police said. 

    Officials found the victim shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of North 12th Street, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

    Police received a call of multiple gunshots coming from 12th Street and Susquehanna Avenue. They saw a person driving a car backwards at a high speed, fleeing the scene. Police stopped the car and took the driver in for questioning, they said.

    A gun was left at the scene, as well as 10 shell casings, police said. At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to officials.

    Police are trying to contact property owners for possible surveilence footage of the incident.

    Published 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices