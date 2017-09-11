A 34-year-old man was shot in the back early Monday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officials found the victim shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of North 12th Street, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

Police received a call of multiple gunshots coming from 12th Street and Susquehanna Avenue. They saw a person driving a car backwards at a high speed, fleeing the scene. Police stopped the car and took the driver in for questioning, they said.

A gun was left at the scene, as well as 10 shell casings, police said. At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to officials.

Police are trying to contact property owners for possible surveilence footage of the incident.