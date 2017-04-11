Man Shot, Killed Near Parked Car in Millville

A 56-year-old man is dead after being shot along a Millville, New Jersey street late Monday.
The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Dock Street, police said.
Police said officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, near a parked sedan. He died at the scene.
A pool of blood stained Dock Street as investigators searched for clues overnight. Bullets were discovered in a nearby home, but no one inside was hurt.
Cumberland County prosecutors are investigating along with city police. A motive was not immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 856-825-7010.
Published 2 hours ago