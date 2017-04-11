Man Shot, Killed Near Parked Car in Millville

Police search for clues after a deadly shooting in Millville, New Jersey Monday night.

A 56-year-old man is dead after being shot along a Millville, New Jersey street late Monday.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Dock Street, police said.

Police said officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, near a parked sedan. He died at the scene.

A pool of blood stained Dock Street as investigators searched for clues overnight. Bullets were discovered in a nearby home, but no one inside was hurt.

Cumberland County prosecutors are investigating along with city police. A motive was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 856-825-7010.