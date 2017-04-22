A 24-year-old was shot three times in the chest, once in the mouth and once in the left shoulder during a shooting in North Philadelphia, blocks from Temple University, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was in critical condition Saturday morning at Temple University Hospital, police said. He was shot at North 19th Street and Susquehanna Avenue in the street shortly after midnight.

Temple University officials tweeted and emailed an alert to students, urging them to "use caution" and "avoid the area," which is a few blocks to the west of the main campus.

No suspect has been arrested. He is described as fleeing the scene on a black bicycle.