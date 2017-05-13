A man fell three stories and was critically injured Saturday afternoon after police said someone possibly pushed him out of a window at a North Philadelphia motel.

The victim, who was not identified, fell shortly before 3 p.m. from the third floor window at Liberty Motel on Germantown Avenue. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A detective at the scene told NBC10 they still don't know exactly what happened, and police did not say if anyone was arrested.

The motel has a troubled past, according to previous NBC10 reports.

Located near Broad and Westmoreland streets in the 3200 block of Germantown Avenue, police calls to the hotel was a weekly occurrence.

From 2004 to 2014, police have responded to more than 1800 calls at the motel or within a block of it, made 116 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for other crimes and responded to 20 deaths, mostly drug-related, according to documents obtained by NBC10 in 2015.

The motel was shut down by the city in late 2014, but reopened again in January 2015. Nearby residents said the trouble quickly returned.

“They’ll move once the police come,” one neighbor, Clayton Pickens, said at the time. “But they’ll come right back.”



