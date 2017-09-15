A heartwarming moment turned into a heart stopping moment after this Kansas city man proposing to his girlfriend dropped the engagement ring through planks on a bridge.
Friends of the couple jumped in to search for the ring but unfortunately came up empty handed. However, the couple decided to make a memorable moment out of the accident by getting some memorable pictures.
"Sometimes our love stories aren't always as perfect as we planned, but always work out in the end," the couple said.
Published 1 minute ago