A person is dead, and two firefighters have suffered minor injuries in a deadly house fire in Fishtown, fire officials said. (Published 53 minutes ago)

A man was killed and two firefighters were hospitalized after a quick moving fire tore through an apartment in Philadelphia's Fishtown section early Wednesday, fire officials said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in the third-floor apartment at 1239 Shackamaxon Street near Frankford Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found a 50-year-old man unconscious inside the home. He was given CPR and rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Jesse Wilson said two firefighters also suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze. He did not expand on the nature of the injuries.

Wilson called the fire aggressive, but said damage was mostly contained to the one apartment. There were working smoke alarms in the building.

Residents of the two apartments below were let back into their homes shortly before 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.