Police say a 19-year-old man stopped a hit-and-run driver after he tried to flee the scene of a crash in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The 19-year-old man was looking for a car on sale shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on East County Line Road when he witnessed Terick Debose, 23, of Toms River, crash his Toyota Camry into a parked car in the parking lot of the nearby Piner Elementary School, according to police. The 19-year-old man told Debose to stop but he allegedly accelerated towards him. The 19-year-old then jumped on top of the hood and held on as Debose continued driving, police said.

“I was just in awe,” said Cindy Paolicelli, a witness. “You never see something like that in real life. I was so afraid he was going to get thrown from the car.”

As the 19-year-old held on, Debose sped up an estimated 40 miles per hour before he finally stopped a quarter of a mile down the road, according to investigators. He was then taken into custody by responding police officers.

“I said, ‘How did you get off the car?’ He said, ‘I just kept pleading for the guy to please stop the car and let me get off,’” Paolicelli said. “I think it’s crazy for a fender bender to just freak out and cause all this havoc.”

The 19-year-old suffered a minor knee injury. Police say Debose had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury with a suspended license.