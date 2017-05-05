A man died as fire tore through the master bedroom of his Whitpain Township home early Thursday. NBC10's Pam Osborne reports.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County have launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy determined a man found dead after a Whitpain Township house fire had been stabbed to death.

Won Woo Do's lifeless body was found in the bedroom of his Township Line Road home early Thursday morning. Firefighters discovered the 56-year-old's body after putting out a fire inside the single-story home, prosecutors said.



An autopsy determined Do was stabbed multiple times, prosecutors said. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Do was the only person home at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.

