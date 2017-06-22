A masked man is seen attempting to rob the Chuen Hing grocery story on May 20.

Police say a masked man who attempted to rob a South Philadelphia grocery store last month shushed the frightened owner when he became unnerved by her screams.

Newly released surveillance video shows the unidentified man police are calling the "shushing bandit" entering the Chuen Hing grocery store around 12:15 p.m. on May 20.

The man, wearing a black-hooded shirt and Halloween mask, pulls out a handgun from under his shirt as he approaches the register and begins to demand money from the woman behind the register.

Police say when owner Hing Pun began to scream, the man put his finger up to his lips and shushed the woman. Video shows the robber pulling out a gun on Pun's husband when he tried to intervene.

When others in the store also began screaming, the suspect tried to shush them as well. After trying to unsuccessfully quiet them, the suspect ran away empty handed.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing an aqua-colored backpack that police hope someone would recognize.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Philadelphia Detective Division at 215-686-3013.



