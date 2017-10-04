Man Dies in Dover Police Custody - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Dies in Dover Police Custody

Officials have not yet released a cause of death and are awaiting a report from the Medical Examiner.

By David Chang

    An investigation is underway after a man died while in the custody of the Dover Police Department.

    John T. Manning III, 24, was arrested on September 20 after being accused of shoplifting at the Sam’s Club on N. DuPont Highway in Dover, Delaware.

    Manning was taken into custody shortly after 11:30 a.m. that day and transported to the Dover Police Department holding facility until he could be processed and arraigned on the pending charges.

    Shortly after 2 p.m. on September 20, Manning was found unresponsive and not breathing. Police say officers immediately performed CPR on Manning and notified EMS.

    Manning was taken to Bayhealth Kent General where he was later pronounced dead.

    Officials have not yet released a cause of death and are awaiting a report from the Medical Examiner.

