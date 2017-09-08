A Delaware man is facing charges after police say he attempted to take two infants from a daycare center. Police say Calvin Davis entered the Happy Kids Academy in Newark, pushed an employee, then picked up the babies. Employees were able to get the children from Davis before he took off.

A man burst into a Bear, Delaware daycare center Friday, hit staff members and attempted to abduct two infants, state police said.

It was just after 7 a.m. when the doorbell rang at Happy Kids Academy at 273 Old Baltimore Pike.

When a female worker answered the door, state police say 47-year-old Calvin Davis pushed her in the face and barged into single floor facility.

Davis, a Newark resident, made his way to the center's infant room and began arguing with the staff member inside. Eventually, he punched her in the face, police said.

Delaware State Police say Calvin Davis, 47, of Newark, attempted to kidnap two infants from a Bear daycare center on Sept. 8, 2017.

Photo credit: Delaware State Police / WDEL

He grabbed two infants from the floor, put one under each arm, and attempted to leave, police said.

The first staffer blocked the exit, while the other employee came from behind Davis and grabbed one of the infants. The second child slowly began to fall down his body before they were rescued by staff, police said.

Davis then fled the daycare center before police arrived.

A short time later, an officer spotted Davis walking around an adjacent apartment complex.

Police said an officer attempted to stop him and deployed his Taser twice trying to subdue him. Neither hits had an effect on him, police said. The officer eventually used his baton to take him into custody.

The officer did take a fall backwards during the confrontation and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. One of the infants also suffered a cut.



Davis was taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation. State police plan to charge him with kidnapping, burglary, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and related offenses. It's not clear if he's retained legal counsel.



A staff member at the daycare center offered no comment on the incident.

