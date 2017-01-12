Police say a man bun helped people in one Pittsburgh neighborhood identify the man who was vandalizing their cars last month.

And now WTAE-TV reports 22-year-old Isaac Gettleman is facing 36 counts of criminal mischief.

Police say various surveillance cameras captured images of a bun-sporting man kicking the sides of cars and jumping on their side-view mirrors on the city's South Side.

Gettleman lives in the same neighborhood, which led fellow resident Erin Catalina to wonder, "What motivates someone to do that, I have no idea." She was referring to the vandalism, not Gettleman's hair style.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gettleman and The Associated Press couldn't immediately find a listed phone for him.

He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 18.