Man Arrested in Connection With Death of Girlfriend in Darby | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Man Arrested in Connection With Death of Girlfriend in Darby

A Darby mother's boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her shooting death. NBC10's Brandon Hudson spoke with relatives of the victim who say they never liked the boyfriend.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices